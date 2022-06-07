CHULA VISTA, Calif. — John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar were building early leads Tuesday in hopes of becoming the two mayoral candidates advancing to a November runoff to replace current Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas after serving two terms.

The first batch of results released by officials shows McCann with 30.88% of the vote, with Campa-Najjar not too far behind at 22.14%. Galvez trails both early leaders with 20.65% of the vote.

Many ballots remain to be counted. The top two candidates will move on to a run-off contest in the November general election.

McCann currently serves as Chula Vista’s deputy mayor, billing himself as the most qualified candidate running for mayor from four terms on the council and as deputy mayor under three different mayors.

Campa-Najjar is a small business owner and former Obama Administration official whose focus remains in public safety, supporting working families and bringing in major community projects.

Galvez holds various roles in the community such as being a member of Chula Vista’s City Council since 2018 to MTS Board of Directors and the Metropolitan Wastewater Joint Powers Authority. She also served as deputy mayor in 2020.