(FOX40.COM) — Assemblymember Juan Alanis passed his third bill (AB 243) through the California State Senate Tuesday in a 39-0 unanimous vote, according to a press release.

The bill is said to grant the same safety protections to child abduction victims that are currently given to victims of human trafficking, domestic abuse, and similar violent crimes.

“This is common sense legislation that will become a great resource for victims across California,” Alanis said. “I am thankful to have bipartisan, bicameral support on this legislation.”

Most cases of child abduction across California are cases of parental abduction, according to reports. Officials say AB 243 will allow victims and members of their households to apply for name and address confidentiality, helping individuals to feel safe in their homes.

“California has been a long-standing leader for victims’ rights and compensation,” said the Assemblyman. “We must continue to prioritize crime victims in California by offering resources and expanding the programs and opportunities that protect the most vulnerable among us.”

This legislation would reportedly add California to the growing list of states that offer similar protections to abduction victims. AB 243 has passed through the state legislature with zero opposition and passed unanimously off the Senate floor, Tuesday.

If signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, officials say AB 243 would go into effect in July 2024. Victims could apply through the Secretary of State’s Safe at Home program.