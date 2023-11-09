SAN DIEGO — Monica Montgomery Steppe has over 50% of the votes in early results for the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. If the results hold, she will be leaving her current position as a San Diego city councilmember.

Her term originally was supposed to end in December 2026. If her majority holds up, Montgomery Steppe will take the oath of office for her new job as supervisor in early December.

A special election would take place to fill the city council seat vacancy. Three people have confirmed to FOX 5 that they would enter the race: longtime community activist Shane Harris; legislative staffer Tylisa Suseberry, who lost to Montgomery Steppe last year; and Chida Warren-Darby, who is the director of appointments and boards for the City of San Diego.

Henry Foster, who is Montgomery Steppe’s current chief of staff, has also floated the possibility of running for his boss’s seat. The city council will have to call for that special election to fill the position that will be held next March.