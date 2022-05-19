SAN DIEGO – The time has come for Californians to begin casting their vote in an array of races covering everything from local politics to the next U.S. House of Representative members.

California residents who live in the 18th, 32nd, 38th, and 40th State Senate districts will find themselves voting for their next state senator, a four-year term that will begin in January 2023. Unsure which district you live in? Click HERE to enter your address and find your State Senate and State Assembly district numbers.

Forty senators serve in the California State Senate and representatives are restricted to no more than 12 years in the Senate, Assembly or a combination of the two.

In California, the two candidates in each district who receive the most votes move on to the November general election, regardless of party affiliation.

While voters can find a full list of candidates and races on the June 7 ballot by clicking HERE, below you can find a list of the candidates vying to become the next state senator in these four districts.

California State Senate districts in San Diego County (Credit: San Diego County Registrar)

18th District

California State Senate’s 18th District covers some portions of the city of San Diego and the county’s South Bay, including National City, Imperial Beach and Otay Mesa, as well as parts of Imperial, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The two candidates running are vying to replace Robert Hertzberg (D), who originally took office in the California State Assembly in 1996, and then took on two terms in the California State Senate in 2014 and 2018.

Alejandro Galicia (R): CEO and veteran’s advocate

Steve Padilla (D): Chula Vista councilmember/commissioner

32nd District

Located across the northeastern areas of San Diego County and portions of Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, Senate District 32 is currently represented by Bob Archuleta (D). Sen. Archuleta took the role in 2018 but is currently running for the 30th District seat, according to The Downey Dispatch, following redistricting.

Brian Nash (D): Analytics consultant/businessperson



Kelly Seyarto (R): California State Assemblymember



38th District

Currently represented by Brian W. Jones (R), the 38th District stretches along coastal San Diego County, from Camp Pendleton to Mission Beach. Following redistricting in 2021, Jones is running to become the 40th District’s next representative.

Catherine Blakespear (D): Mayor of Encinitas

Matt Gunderson (R): Small business owner

Joe Kerr (D): Retired fire captain

40th District

As mentioned above, Brian Jones is looking to stay in the California State Senate but represent a new district. The California State Senate’s 40th District now covers University City, Sorrento Valley, Mira Mesa, Poway, and many other major portions of central and northern San Diego County. The incumbent, Ben Hueso, is not seeking reelection due to term limits.

Brian Jones (R): State senator/businessman

Joseph C. Rocha (D): Marine captain/attorney