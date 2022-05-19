SAN DIEGO — Two seats on the San Diego Unified School District Board of Education will be voted on in the June 7 primary election.

Only voters in districts B and C will cast their votes for their picks. The two candidates in each district that receive the most votes will move on to the November runoff.

The candidates are listed in alphabetical order with links to their campaign websites.

District B

The candidates in the District B race are vying to fill Kevin Beiser’s seat, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

These candidates are running in a sub-district that represents schools in the northeast portion of the city and along Interstate 8 between state Route 163 and state Route 125.

The high schools in District B include Patrick Henry and Canyon Hills high schools.

Shana Hazan

Early education commissioner

Godwin Higa

Retired principal/teacher

Jose Velazquez

Vehicle service tech

District C

In District C, three candidates want to replace Michael McQuary, who has served on the board since 2014 and is not listed on the ballot for re-election.

District 3 is the westernmost sub-district of schools, stretching up the coast from Point Loma to La Jolla along Interstate 5.

The high schools in District C include Point Loma, Mission Bay, La Jolla and University City high schools.

Lily Higman

Parent school advocate

Cody Petterson

Educator/parent

Becca Williams

Charter school businesswoman