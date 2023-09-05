The three California democrats vying to replace retiring U.S. Senate Dianne Feinstein celebrated Labor Day on the campaign trail rallying on behalf of labor unions.

Rep. Adam Schiff met with members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 11, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 13, the International Associations of Firefighters (IAFF), and the Beach Cities Democratic Club, according to his campaign.

Rep. Adam Schiff greets members of IBEW on Labor Day. Sept. 4, 2023. (@AdamSchiff)

“Today, Mike, a retired longshoreman told me that because of his union, he is able to enjoy a dignified retirement, and access the health care he needs,” Rep. Schiff tweeted after participating in the 44th Annual Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Day Solidarity Parade. “This is what unions offer, good wages, jobs and benefits. So proud to march with labor today — and every day.”

Representatives Porter and Lee spent Labor Day marching with members of SEIU-UHW, a union representing more than 100,000 healthcare workers.

Rep. Katie Porter with members of SEIU-UHW on Sept. 4, 2023. (@KatiePorterOC)

“I’m proud to join their calls for a health care system that values its workers and prioritizes patients over profits,” Lee tweeted.

“Labor unions make our communities safer for all,” tweeted Porter. “This #LaborDay, I joined @seiu_uhw in rallying for safe staffing levels, higher wages, and better conditions for health care workers.”

Rep. Barbara Lee with members of SEIU-UHW on Sept. 4, 2023. (@BarbaraLeeForCA)

As of mid-July, Schiff had outraised Reps. Lee and Porter by more than double their combined total, according to federal fundraising reports cited by the Los Angeles Times.

Feinstein, 90, who took office in 1992, announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection.