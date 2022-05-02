SAN DIEGO – Following Politico’s report that a draft majority opinion shows the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, politicians and representatives from around the country began reacting to the news.

Leaders from the local level all the way up to the U.S. House of Representatives took to social media Monday evening, sharing their thoughts on the report and what comes next.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was one of the first to react to the report, writing “Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced. The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell,” wrote Gov. Newsom in a Tweet.

U.S. Representative Juan Vargas (D-CA 51st District) released the following statement, promising to continue fighting for access to safe abortions for women:

“If this decision is released, it would be a disgrace for millions of Americans. A woman’s right to make her own health care decisions shouldn’t be stripped away. We must protect reproductive rights. The Senate must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. We can’t give up.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA 53rd District), went even further than her male colleague, calling the report “a gut punch” and saying, “this is what it looks like when our institutions protect archaic rules above everything else.”

Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA 49th District) shared a lengthier message to his followers, stating that he believes the report would be “devastating” for women around the United States.

"If reporting is accurate and the Supreme Court is reversing Roe v. Wade, it would be devastating for women everywhere. The radical majority would be throwing away decades of precedent and jeopardizing the health and lives of women. It's beyond shameful," Rep. Levin wrote. "Remember this November.

Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA 52nd District) also weighed in, calling on Congress to codify the original decision made in Roe v. Wade.

“For years, we’ve feared that the decision to overturn Roe v Wade could become a reality. We can’t take our freedoms — including those involving our health — for granted. It’s time to codify the right to choose into law once and for all,” wrote Rep. Peters.

On a more local level, San Diego Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe said the news marks a “dark day” in the U.S. and said that she believes the path forward is to “codify Roe, reform the Supreme Court, and work to overcome the undemocratic systems that allow our federal government to oppress us.”

Many of Southern California’s more politically conservative politicians, including Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA 49th District) and Darrell Issa (R-CA 50th Distict) have yet to release statements at this time.