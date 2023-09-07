Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Wednesday to study the development, use and risks of artificial intelligence technology statewide and within the government while educating the public on the new technology.

Under the executive order, state agencies and departments will be required to analyze any potential threats generative artificial intelligence, or GenAI, could cause to California’s critical energy infrastructure.

Agencies will be tasked with issuing general guidelines for the public’s use, procurement and training on GenAI. Departments will also be required to make reports on the uses of GenAI and the potential harms and risks the technology can have communities, governments and state government workers, according to a news release.

Newsom’s office also stated that state agencies will train state government workers to use GenAI technology approved by California.

“This is a potentially transformative technology – comparable to the advent of the internet – and we’re only scratching the surface of understanding what GenAI is capable of. We recognize both the potential benefits and risks these tools enable,” Newsom said in a statement.

“We’re taking a clear-eyed, humble approach to this world-changing technology, asking questions, seeking answers from experts. Focused on shaping the future of ethical, transparent, and trustworthy AI. Doing what California always does – leading the world in technological progress.”

The order also pushes for potential partnerships with the University of California, Berkeley’s College of Computing, Data Science, and Society and Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence.

California’s AI guidelines come after President Joe Biden pledged to implement safeguards to the technology before AI tools become available to the public during a visit to Silicon Valley in June.

Tech companies like Google, Meta and Microsoft agreed to these guidelines set by the White House, the Associated Press reported.