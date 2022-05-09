(KTXL) — County elections offices have started mailing out the ballots for California’s June 7 primary.

All registered voters in the state will receive a ballot that can be filled out, signed and returned via mail for free or turned in at a local and secure dropbox, and more than half of California counties will allow in-person voting during the 10 days immediately prior to Election Day.

Every county and city will contain its individual races and measures, but each and every voter will be able to vote for the statewide offices.

Because of the Voter’s Choice Act, voters in the following counties can vote in person up to 10 days prior to Election Day, June 7: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo.

Below is a list of candidates for statewide office that will be on every ballot in the California Primary Election.

Statewide offices

There are two separate contests for U.S. Senate and voters can vote on both.

One contest is for a full term, from 2023 to 2029. The second contest is for a partial term, since the current officeholder, Alex Padilla, is filling the vacancy left by Kamala Harris upon her election as U.S. Vice president.

United States Senate — Full term

Akinyemi Agbede — Democratic

Dan O’Dowd — Democratic

Alex Padilla — Democratic

Douglas Howard Pierce — Democratic

Obaidul Huq Pirjada — Democratic

Timothy J. Ursich — Democratic

James P. Bradley — Republican

Jon Elist — Republican

Myron L. Hall — Republican

Sarah Sun Liew — Republican

Robert George Lucero, Jr. — Republican

Mark P. Meuser — Republican

Enrique Petris — Republican

Chuck Smith — Republican

Carlos Guillermo Tapia — Republican

Cordie Williams — Republican

James “Henk” Conn — Green

Pamela Elizondo — Green

John Thompson Parker — Peace and Freedom

Daphne Bradford — No Party Preference

Eleanor Garcia — No Qualified Party Preference

Don J. Grundmann — No Qualified Party Preference

Deon D. Jenkins — No Party Preference

United States Senate — Partial term

Dan O’Dowd — Democratic

Alex Padilla — Democratic

Timothy J. Ursich — Democratic

James P. Bradley — Republican

Jon Elist — Republican

Myron L. Hall — Republican

Mark P. Meuser — Republican

Daphne Bradford — No Party Preference

Governor

Anthony “Tony” Fanara — Democratic

Gavin Newsom — Democratic

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato — Democratic

Joel Ventresca — Democratic

Ronald A. Anderson — Republican

Shawn Collins — Republican

Brian Dahle — Republican

Ron Jones — Republican

Jenny Rae Le Roux — Republican

David Lozano — Republican

Daniel R. Mercuri — Republican

Cristian Raul Morales — Republican

Robert C. Newman, II — Republican

Lonnie Sortor — Republican

Anthony Trimino — Republican

Major Williams — Republican

Leo S. Zacky — Republican

Heather Collins — Green

Luis Javier Rodriguez — Green

Serge Fiankan — No Party Preference

James G. Hanink — No Qualified Party Preference

Woodrow “Woody” Sanders, III — No Party Preference

Frederic Schultz — No Party Preference

Reinette Senum — No Party Preference

Michael Shellenberger — No Party Preference

Bradley Zink — No Party Preference

Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis — Democratic

Jeffrey Highbear Morgan — Democratic

William Cavett “Skee” Saacke — Democratic

David Fennell — Republican

Clint W. Saunders — Republican

Angela E. Underwood Jacobs — Republican

Mohammad Arif — Peace and Freedom

David Hillberg — No Party Preference

Secretary of State

Shirley N. Weber — Democratic

Rob Bernosky — Republican

Rachel Hamm — Republican

James “JW” Paine — Republican

Raul Rodriguez, Jr. — Republican

Gary N. Blenner — Green

Matthew D. Cinquanta — No Party Preference

Controller

Malia M. Cohen — Democratic

Ron Galperin — Democratic

Steve Glazer — Democratic

Yvonne Yiu — Democratic

Lanhee Chen — Republican

Laura Wells — Green

Treasurer

Fiona Ma — Democratic

Andrew Do — Republican

Jack M. Guerrero — Republican

Meghann Adams — Peace and Freedom

Attorney General

Rob Bonta — Democratic

Eric Early — Republican

Nathan Hochman — Republican

Dan Kapelovitz — Green

Anne Marie Schubert — No Party Preference

Insurance Commissioner

Vinson Eugene Allen — Democratic

Jasper “Jay” Jackson — Democratic

Ricardo Lara — Democratic

Marc Levine — Democratic

Greg Conlon — Republican

Robert Howell — Republican

Veronika Fimbres — Green

Nathalie Hrizi — Peace and Freedom

Robert J. Molnar — No Party Preference

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Marco Amaral — Nonpartisan

Joseph Guy Campbell — Nonpartisan

Lance Ray Christensen — Nonpartisan

Jim Gibson — Nonpartisan

Ainye E. Long — Nonpartisan

Tony K. Thurmond — Nonpartisan

George Yang — Nonpartisan

California State Board of Equalization

The Board of Equalization is an elected commission that administers taxes (sales, property, special) and collects fees.

Board of Equalization District 1

Jose S. Altamirano — Democratic

Braden Murphy — Democratic

Nader Shahatit — Democratic

Ted Gaines — Republican

Board of Equalization District 2

Michela Alioto-Pier — Democratic

Sally J. Lieber — Democratic

Peter Coe Verbica — Republican

Board of Equalization District 3

John Mendoza — Democratic

Tony Vazquez — Democratic

Y. Marie Manvel — No Party Preference

Board of Equalization District 4

David B. Dodson — Democratic

Mike Schaefer — Democratic

Denis R. Bilodeau — Republican

Randell R. Economy — Republican

Matthew Harper — Republican

John F. Kelly — Republican

Erik Peterson — Republican