YouTuber ‘Meet Kevin’ Paffrath offers $50,000 to be in Inside California Politics recall debate

In a photo provided by Kevin Paffrath, Kevin Paffrath smiles for a selfie in front of the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Friday, July 16, 2021. The 29-year-old YouTuber is one of the Democrats running in the recall against California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Paffrath’s videos typically touch on real estate and investment advice, and he’s never held public office. (Kevin Paffrath via AP)

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Paffrath on Wednesday offered a $50,000 donation to participate in Inside California Politics’ Governor Recall Debate.

In a tweet, Paffrath said he would donate $50,000 to a charity chosen by Inside California Politics or its parent company Nexstar Media, Inc. “if they FINALLY include me in their LIVE recall debate tomorrow.”

Paffrath added another local publication “shows me beating EACH of the candidates in the debate via polling, yet I’m not invited? OPEN UP!”

The reason why Paffrath is not included in Inside California Politics’ debate is that he did not meet Nexstar Media, Inc.’s debate criteria by our deadline of Aug. 4.

On July 22, Paffrath’s campaign signed and agreed to Nexstar’s debate criteria.

The polling qualification was determined by the Nexstar Media Inc. / Emerson College statewide polls published on 7/22/2021 and 8/3/2021.

Nexstar Media Group California stations commissioned two polls by a third party to determine which candidates would meet its unbiased and nondiscriminatory polling criteria.

Those polls were averaged and rounded to the nearest whole number to determine the polling number for candidates.

Caitlyn Jenner and Larry Elder qualified but declined to attend.

Paffrath has received previous coverage on Inside California Politics.

The California Governor Recall Debate will broadcast and stream to 28 million Californians on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It can be seen on KRON4 in San Francisco, KTLA in Los Angeles, KSWB FOX5 in San Diego, KTXL FOX 40 in Sacramento, KSEE in Fresno and KGET in Bakersfield.

The debate also will be available to stream online on each participating station’s website.