They’re in the mail: Keep an eye out for your recall election sample ballot

A portion of the cover of a sample ballot for the California gubernatorial recall election in 2021. (Photo: San Diego County Registrar’s Office)

SAN DIEGO — Sample ballots for California’s gubernatorial recall election will arrive soon after getting mailed out to voters across the state, giving residents a chance to review materials explaining the special contest.

The pamphlets, which the San Diego County Registrar’s office started mailing to all registered voters in the region Thursday, include important information about how and when to participate in the election.

The guides may be particularly helpful this year because of the unusual nature of the election — rather than casting their vote on a series of different offices, ballot measures or propositions, voters will respond to only two questions. First, whether or not Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office, and second, which candidate should succeed him if Newsom is recalled.

All registered voters will later receive an official mail-in ballot for the election. They can then vote by mail starting August 16. In-person voting will also be available at locations around San Diego for four days — Sept. 11 through Sept. 14.

The sample ballots mailed this week will include tips on making sure you properly fill in and return your mail-in ballot, plus instructions on how to vote in person if you choose to cast your ballot at a polling place.

Voters are encouraged to sign up for mail ballot tracking and learn more about the election on the county registrar’s website.

Catching up on the state of the race? FOX 5 recently hosted Democratic and Republican party officials for a discussion on the recall election and the candidates vying to replace Newsom.