San Diego County anticipates strong voter turnout in recall election

SAN DIEGO – Tuesday is election day in the California recall, the last chance for voters to head to the polls or mail in a ballot. But even before Tuesday, San Diego County has seen strong voter turnout thus far this year.

Between mail-in ballots and early voting over the weekend, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters’ office said heading into Monday there was about a 42% voter turnout.

“In general when it’s an off-year election, sometimes the turnout seems to be a little low,” said Cynthia Paes, the county’s interim Registrar of Voters, “but there seems to be a lot of interest in this election.”

According to the office, more than 830,000 mail-in ballots already have been submitted ahead of the election. Those ballots are being processed and will be entered into the count on election night.

“When you see those first unofficial election results shortly after 8 p.m., that will be all the mail ballots we’ve already received and processed as well as the three days of in-person voting, that will also be included in that count,” Paes said.

Over the weekend, polling locations saw about 12,000 voters cast ballots.

With a strong showing expected on election day, overall voter turnout is estimated to potentially reach 70%. Back in 2003 during the recall of Democratic Gov. Gray Davis, San Diego’s turnout was 66%.

Ballots cast on election day should be counted by about midnight Tuesday with the next round of results coming out on Thursday after 5 p.m.

“We most likely will take up until the Oct. 14 deadline to canvas the election and to finalize those results,” Paes said.

The polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow. Voters in line by 8 p.m. still will be allowed to vote.