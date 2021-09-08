Results: See how San Diego County voted California Governor Recall Posted: Sep 8, 2021 / 10:18 AM PDT / Updated: Sep 14, 2021 / 08:34 PM PDT Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction California Governor Recall Majority of California voters would re-elect Newsom in 2022: exit poll Former Gov. Gray Davis: 3 reasons why Newsom will win recall election Video Californians vote as some in GOP push voter fraud claims Video ‘It’s my sacred honor’: Voters head to polls for recall election Video Nearly half of California voters decided who to support in recall election more than a month ago: exit poll Video When to expect recall election results in San Diego County Video On final day, Californians cast votes to keep, oust governor Video Missed the voter registration deadline? How to still vote on election day Video Fate of Newsom hangs on recall vote Video How to check if your mail-in ballot was received by election officials Video Election day: How to cast your recall vote in San Diego County Video San Diego County anticipates strong voter turnout in recall election Video California Latinos could tip scales in Tuesday’s recall election of Gov. Newsom Video 5 things to look for in California’s gubernatorial recall Biden: Results of California recall will be felt nationally Video GOP push for recall voter turnout in San Diego Video Explainer: How California could recall Newsom Newsom, recall candidates make last push for votes before election day Video Poll: Newsom poised to survive recall and remain California governor Video Allegations fly as recall vote looms for California’s Newsom More California Governor Recall