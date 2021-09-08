Results: See how San Diego County voted

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS): An exclusive Inside California Politics / Emerson College exit poll released Tuesday found more than half of California likely voters would vote to re-elect Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, regardless of the recall effort.

Regardless of the recall effort, would you vote to re-elect Governor Newsom in 2022, or do you think it is time for someone new?Re-elect Governor Newsom: 53%Time for someone new: 47%