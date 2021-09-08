Results: Here’s how each California county voted

California Governor Recall

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Counties are listed in order of population size.

Los Angeles County

San Diego County

Orange County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County

Santa Clara County

Alameda County

Sacramento County

Contra Costa County

Fresno County

Kern County

San Francisco County

Ventura County

San Mateo County

San Joaquin County

Stanislaus County

Sonoma County

Tulare County

Santa Barbara County

Solano County

Monterey County

Placer County

San Luis Obispo County

Santa Cruz County

Merced County

Marin County

Butte County

Yolo County

El Dorado County

Imperial County

Shasta County

Madera County

Kings County

Napa County

Humboldt County

Nevada County

Sutter County

Mendocino County

Yuba County

Lake County

Tehama County

San Benito County

Tuolumne County

Calaveras County

Siskiyou County

Amador County

Lassen County

Glenn County

Del Norte County

Colusa County

Plumas County

Inyo County

Mariposa County

Mono County

Trinity County

Modoc County

Sierra County

Alpine County

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Governor Recall

More California Governor Recall

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News