Recall election: San Diego County prepares for in-person voting

SAN DIEGO — It’s the final weekend before California Recall Election Day and hundreds of thousands of voters all over San Diego County have already mailed in their ballots.

Starting Saturday through Tuesday, 221 voting locations around the county will open for in-person voting.

In Lemon Grove, Interim Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes gave a demonstration with the county’s touch-screen ballot marking devices.

“Obviously, for this election, it will be a very short ballot,” Paes said.

The registrar of voters tells FOX 5 turnout is at about 37%, thinking that will get up to around 70%.

However, there is one key change. Voters typically have had assigned polling locations, but for this recall election, voters can go to any of those voting locations across the county and use whatever spot is most convenient.

As for those who have already voted, the registrar says, so far, they’ve received more than 700,000 mail-in ballots.

“It has been steady,” Paes said. “We’re seeing a bit of a slowdown from what we saw in the November election, but it is an off-year election, so maybe some of that is to be expected. But there’s still a lot of interest and we expect people to turn out this weekend and vote.”

Candidates are making a final push as two made local stops Friday, including Larry Elder, the frontrunner to replace Governor Gavin Newsom. He talked with small business owners in Vista.

“These people in Washington and in Sacramento, they’ve never run a hot dog stand,” Elder said. “Here they are, passing all these rules and all these regulations on people like you. It’s offensive to me.”

San Diego businessman John Cox — who ran against Newsom in 2018 -– continued his bus tour, campaigning at Shelter Island.

“We’ve got the highest taxes in the country, the highest cost of living, the highest gasoline prices, but Mr. Newsom’s final push in this recall is all about scaring people.”

Meanwhile, the registrar is urging to do what it takes to make sure every vote counts.

“Any mail ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day and received up to seven days after Election Day through the mail,” Paes said. “Those are timely cast and will be counted.”