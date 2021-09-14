Election day: How, where to vote in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Tuesday is election day in California’s governor recall election and polls opened at 7 a.m.

San Diego County voters can cast ballots at 221 voting locations or the Registrar’s office through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

If you aren’t voting in person, you can drop off a mail ballot at one of 131 mail ballot drop-off sites through 8 p.m., or send it by mail as long as it is post marked by Sept. 14.

The county had 1,970,708 registered voters as of Sept. 1. County elections officials said Monday night that more than 830,000 mail ballots had already been received, and 42% of registered voters already cast their ballots.

“When you see those first unofficial election results shortly after 8 p.m., that will be all the mail ballots we’ve already received and processed as well as the three days of in-person voting, that will also be included in that count,” said Cynthia Paes, the county’s interim Registrar of Voters.

If you missed the Aug. 30 deadline to register to vote, you can still register and vote in-person at the Registrar’s office or at any voting location around the county.

Elections officials say voter turnout could reach up to 70%, compared to a 66% turnout in the 2003 recall of Democratic Gov. Gray Davis.