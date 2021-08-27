Recall candidate Larry Elder facing scrutiny again over past remarks on drugs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Recall candidate and conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder is facing more scrutiny from other candidates.

This time, it’s for his past comments on drugs and how the government should stop enforcing laws around them.

In a 2019 Fox News interview, he said drug abuse and homeless problems in cities like San Francisco will not be solved by government intervention because they are moral and spiritual issues.

In a 2016 interview on the Rubin Report, Elder said he supported government getting out of drug enforcement at the federal and state level. Now, other Republican recall candidates are reacting to those statements.

“For him to suggest that is dangerous and wrong and really shows how out of touch he is with Californians. To say that it’s OK to do heroin and methamphetamine out in public places? That’s crazy,” said Kevin Faulconer.

The new scrutiny against the polling front runner comes after candidates condemned Elder for his comments about women and allegations from his ex-fiancee that he brandished a gun at her.

Both Faulconer and Caitlyn Jenner have urged Elder to drop out of the race.

“He’s not the type of person we want as governor of this state,” Jenner said.

The California Republican Party has not endorsed a candidate. Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson says this is exactly what the party wanted candidates to do.

“Each one of these candidates is going to have one, to make the case to Californians across the state why they would be the best person to succeed this governor and two, defend their own records,” Patterson said. “I think this is healthy. I think this is good for Californians.”

Elder’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.