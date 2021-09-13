Newsom, recall candidates make last push for votes before election day

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom and the candidates seeking to replace him are making their final push for votes with two days left for Californians to cast their ballots.

San Diegans can vote in person at the Registrar’s office or a voting location near you from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The Registrar’s office and all in-person voting locations will be open on election day, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are 46 candidates trying to replace Newsom as governor in the recall election.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to make an appearance with Newsom Monday night in Long Beach while some replacement candidates had a busy day planned. Leading replacement candidate and radio show host Larry Elder was scheduled to complete his “Recall Express” bus tour with final stops in Monterey Park, Los Angeles and San Pedro.

Businessman John Cox is continuing his “Recall Newsom; Fix California” bus tour with appearances at the State Capitol in Sacramento and The French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, and Assemblymember Kevin Kiley will be on a tour of the state that starts in San Diego. FOX 5 hasn’t yet heard from campaigns for former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer or Caitlyn Jenner.

Biden’s attendance of an anti-recall event with Newsom comes after Vice President Kamala Harris joined a rally in the Bay Area Wednesday, and former President Barack Obama showed his support in a video ad. Biden will join Gov. Newsom after visits to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, and Sacramento, where he will survey damage from wildfires.

An Inside California Politics / Emerson College poll released Monday found the majority of California’s likely voters are voting against recalling Newsom. The statewide poll of 1,000 registered voters revealed 60% planned to vote against the recall while 40% are voting to recall Newsom.

See a full list of in-person voting locations and track your ballot on sdvote.com.