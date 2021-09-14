Missed the voter registration deadline? How to still vote on election day

California Governor Recall

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you missed the voter registration deadline, it’s actually not too late to get in your vote for the Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election.

California offers same-day voter registration. So if you’re eligible, and make it to a polling place before 8 p.m., you can still cast your ballot. First, find out where to go. You can go to your local county elections office, polling place, or vote center between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Click or tap here to input your address and discover where you can register and vote all in one go.

The poll worker will give you a voter registration form to fill out, and you will also get a ballot. Your vote is counted once election officials verify your registration information.

This also works for people who have been previously registered to vote in California, and need to re-register or update information like a change of address.

To be eligible to vote in California, you must meet the following requirements: Be a U.S. citizen and a resident of California, 18 years old or older on Election Day, not currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony (for more information on the rights of people who have been incarcerated, please see the Secretary of State’s Voting Rights: Persons with a Criminal History), and Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court (for more information, please see Voting Rights: Persons Subject to Conservatorship).

Voter Hotline

Use the voter hotline provided by the Secretary of State’s office to ask election-related questions, file complaints, or to confidentially report potential election fraud or voter intimidation:

  • (800) 345-VOTE (8683) – English
  • (800) 232-VOTA (8682) – español / Spanish
  • (800) 339-2857 – 中文 / Chinese
  • (888) 345-2692 – हिन्दी / Hindi
  • (800) 339-2865 – 日本語 / Japanese
  • (888) 345-4917 – ខ្មែរ / Khmer
  • (866) 575-1558 – 한국어 / Korean
  • (800) 339-2957 – Tagalog
  • (855) 345-3933 – ภาษาไทย / Thai
  • (800) 339-8163 – Việt ngữ / Vietnamese
  • (800) 833-8683 – TTY/TDD

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Governor Recall

More California Governor Recall

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News