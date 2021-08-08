Inside California Politics: Poll shows growing support for recall

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling Society, talks about the latest Emerson poll, which shows growing support for the recall.
“The real key is everybody is going to get a ballot,” Kimball said.
by: Inside California PoliticsPosted: / Updated:
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling Society, talks about the latest Emerson poll, which shows growing support for the recall.
“The real key is everybody is going to get a ballot,” Kimball said.