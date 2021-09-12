Inside California Politics: Kevin Faulconer responds to L.A. Times endorsement

California Governor Recall

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer on the L.A. Times naming him “the least bad option.”

“I appreciated that ringing endorsement from the L.A. Times,” Faulconer said.

