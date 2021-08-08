Inside California Politics: Faulconer talks about the next step for his campaign

California Governor Recall

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Kevin Faulconer talks to Nikki Laurenzo about his campaign as a poll shows that support for his campaign is down.

“What that poll shows is that over half the voters are still undecided,” Faulconer said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Governor Recall

More California Governor Recall

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News