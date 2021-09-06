Gov. Newsom, Larry Elder rally voters in SoCal ahead of recall election

California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his campaign in Southern California Monday, rallying voters at the African American Voter Registration, Education, and Participation in Baldwin Hills ahead of the recall election just over a week away.

With just eight days before California’s recall election, Newsom made the rounds across Southern California this Labor Day weekend as he fights against possible removal from office.

Newsom continued to bring in several heavy-hitters of the Democratic Party, including Rep. Karen Bass, one of the most prominent Black women in Congress, on Monday as he warned that the race will come down to voter turnout.

Over the weekend, the governor went after leading Republican candidate Larry Elder and his support for Trump.

“California’s made great progress, we’re going to roll back that progress. We’re at Labor Day, and [Elder] doesn’t believe in the minimum wage, doesn’t believe there should be a corporate tax, doesn’t believe in labor rights, doesn’t even believe women are as smart as men,” Newsom told KTLA after Monday’s rally in Baldwin Hills. “He’s the last thing Californians need.”

Elder, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold rallies in Castaic and Thousand Oaks Monday morning. The Republican is one of 46 candidates vying for Newsom’s seat.

The conservative radio talk show host says he is running to save California and small businesses hurt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know that Gavin Newsom has mandated that every state worker who has not been vaccinated be tested once a week and wear a face mask at work… I’m going to repeal it before I have my first cup of coffee,” Elder said over the weekend.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to join Newsom’s campaign Wednesday in the Bay Area. The White House has also said that President Joe Biden intends to campaign for Newsom as well.

Early voting has begun, and Californians can visit locator.lavote.net to find a voting center near them, as well as estimated wait times.

Californians can also vote by mail.

To learn more about the election and what’s on the ballot, read KTLA’s guide to the recall election.