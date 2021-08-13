Gov. Newsom kicks off his ‘vote no’ to recall campaign

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is setting out on a four-day campaign trip to try to convince Californians to “vote no” on the recall election.

His effort started Friday morning in San Francisco, where he once led as mayor. He plans to make additional campaign stops in San Diego and Los Angeles on Saturday.

The “vote no” campaign kickoff comes as early voting for the Sept. 14 recall election opens on Monday.

Newsom’s office said his main goals during the weekend of events are to educate people on how to vote when they get their ballots and urge them to vote no on recalling him. He warned California Democrats that if he is recalled, their next governor will be Republican.

Dozens of candidates vying to replace Newsom will be on the ballot and one will be selected to succeed him if a majority of voters approve removing Newsom from office.

The leading opposing candidate is Larry Elder, who is a self-described Libertarian and conservative radio host and columnist.

Inside California Politics hosted a poll with Emerson College to see if people are leaning toward a recall. Unfortunately for Newsom, it’s close.

According to the exclusive poll, 46% of polled constituents want to vote to recall, 48% want to keep Newsom. Six percent remain undecided.

Once you get your ballot in the mail, which all registered voters should receive, you can either mail it back or drop it off at several locations near you. You can also choose to vote in-person on Sept. 14.

The governor plans to hold multiple events in San Diego and Los Angeles.