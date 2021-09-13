GOP push for recall voter turnout in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Republican party is working to get voters out as they were busy Monday sorting mailers and getting their ground game ready for Election Day.

“Individual lives have been negatively impacted by the state government, they are fed up with it and this is their ways to tell the governor he went too far,” said Brian Jones, California State Senator representing the 38th District.

The latest polls show Gov. Gavin Newsom defeating the election by as many as double digits, but Jones says these numbers do square with what he’s seeing on the ground.

“I would warn my Democrat friends from getting too excited about the Democrat turnout,” Jones said. “I represent a pretty even district and a lot of the Democrat voters in my district are fed up just as much as the Republicans, and again, this is their opportunity to express that frustration.”

Election officials in San Diego believe there could be as much as a 70% turnout with a majority of eligible voters having already turned their ballots in. Republicans are hoping that the day of election voters swing hard right and will end up knocking the governor out of the state capitol.

“If the race is close tomorrow evening, I would imagine we’ve got a couple of days or so to find out the final answer,” Jones said.

Newsom and the candidates seeking to replace him are making their final push for votes as Sept. 14 is the last day for Californians to cast their ballots.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters says 837,643 ballots were returned as of Monday, which is 42.73% of the 1.96 million mail-in ballots issued county-wide.

San Diegans can vote in person Monday at the Registrar’s office or a voting location near you from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Registrar’s office and all in-person voting locations will be open on election day, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.