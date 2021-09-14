Former Gov. Gray Davis: 3 reasons why Newsom will win recall election

SAN DIEGO – Former California Gov. Gray Davis, only the second governor in U.S. history to be recalled by voters, believes Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom will not meet a similar fate Tuesday.

The 78-year-old Davis told FOX 5 he expects Newsom will win the election and that it’s just a matter of by how large a margin. Davis was recalled by California voters in 2003, fueled largely from backlash to the state’s electricity crisis of the early 2000s, and replaced in Sacramento by Republican challenger and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I’m a big proponent of grace and humility and I think you should just (say) OK great now that battle is over – now let me get back to my day job,” Davis said, “and make sure we can get all the schools open and people back to work safely and put this pandemic behind us. He’s been making progress there but we still need to put more shots in more arms to get the job done 100%”

Davis gave three main reasons why Newsom should prevail in the election, including:

The growing number of Democrats in the state : About half of all registered voters in the state are Democrats, up from the previous gubernatorial election, while a little more than 24% are Republicans, according to the Public Policy Institute of California;

California's large budget surplus: This year, the state's Legislative Analyst's Office estimated California's budget surplus at $38 billion, differing from the $76 billion figure touted by Newsom. Differing figures come from different definitions of surplus, the office said, with Newsom's estimate taking into account required spending on schools and community colleges, reserves and debt payments; and

Newsom's handling of immigration and the COVID-19 pandemic: Two issues touted as some of Newsom's shortcomings by supporters of the recall effort are viewed as strengths by Davis.

San Diego County voters can cast ballots at 221 voting locations or the Registrar’s office through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote and residents can find their polling place by calling 800-345-8683 or by texting Vote to 468683.