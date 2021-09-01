Elder holds first teleconference since recall candidates condemned past comments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With less than two weeks away from recall election day in California, radio talk show host Larry Elder held his first press teleconference Wednesday since other candidates have condemned some of his past comments.

“The reason why I’m running has nothing to do with Roe v. Wade, has nothing to do with my stance on drugs,” Elder said, regarding his past comments on women in the workplace and his belief that federal and state governments should stop enforcing recreational drug laws.

Elder doubled down on his stance on drugs, saying they should be treated as a public health issue and not a criminal justice issue. He also fielded questions on a brand new abortion ban in Texas.

The conservative acknowledged there’s a 0% chance of turning California into a pro-life state and said a similar ban is nowhere near his priority list.

“I want to do something about the rise in homelessness, I want to do something about the outrageous cost of living in California, the home prices, the water shortage, about the poor forest management,” Elder explained.

Elder is one of more than 40 candidates on the campaign trail working to convince Californians to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The latest polls continue to show that while most Californians don’t know who to pick to replace Newsom, Elder is still the most preferred.

Meanwhile, some have already made up their mind and submitted their votes. Political Data, Inc.’s ballot tracker showed Wednesday that 22% of ballots have been returned with white voters and registered Democrats outpacing other groups.

Newsom continues to urge his supporters to leave the candidate replacement section on the ballot blank.

“We’re just winding up this last two weeks,” the governor said. “We’re going to bring this home.”

The governor’s campaign confirms U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is set to rally for the governor in Los Angeles this weekend.