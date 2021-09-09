Early voting expands this weekend with 6 days left to cast recall election ballots

California Governor Recall

An undated photo shared by the Registrar’s office shows bins of ballots. (San Diego County ROV/Twitter)

SAN DIEGO — Californians have six more days to make their voices heard in the governor recall election.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters says more than 700,000 mail ballots have been returned ahead of election day on Sept. 14. Early voting is already underway at the registrar’s office, and 221 voting locations will be open this weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting locations will be open on election day from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. County health leaders said many locations, such as schools, will require voters to wear face masks when inside regardless of vaccination status.

Voters who prefer to drop off mail ballots can bring them, with envelopes signed and dated, to a mail ballot drop-off or voting location. You can confirm your ballot was received by the Registrar’s office at sdvote.com.

