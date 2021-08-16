Early voting begins at Registrar’s office as recall mail ballots go out

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans can vote early in-person at the Registrar’s office beginning Monday, the same day mail ballots began going out to registered voters.

The recall election, which will decide if Gov. Gavin Newsom is removed from office, will take place on Sept. 14.

Californians can cast their ballots before Election Day, either by mail or at early voting sites across San Diego County.

The Registrar’s office is open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and more in-person voting locations will be open from Saturday, Sept. 11 to Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Mail ballots can be returned to the blue U.S. Postal Service Collection Boxes in your neighborhood, or at 131 certified drop-off locations around the county.