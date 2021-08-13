Caitlyn Jenner visits border as part of recall campaign tour

SAN DIEGO — Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner visited the border Friday in Otay Mesa, hiking along the border wall with U.S. Border Patrol agents, as part of a campaign swing through the state.

“We need, as Californians to – bottom line – secure this border, whatever it takes,” Jenner said.

With illegal immigration numbers skyrocketing across the southern border, Jenner says border security is the top issue that got her to run in the recall election against California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Newsom’s never even been down to the border,” Jenner said. “I cannot believe this guy’s been in office and never been to the border. This is such an important issue — that’s why we need to recall him.”

In 2019, however, Newsom did tweet out about his visit to the border to discuss trade and commerce.

During Jenner’s hour-and-a-half visit, a group of four Brazilian migrants illegally crossed through a gap in the wall, then turned themselves in for processing.

“This border is so important to our country, to our state – that we control it,” he said. “Borders do work. I am 100% for legal immigration, and I want to see immigrants come to our country. They’re a vital part of our society, they’re a vital part of our economy and we need to protect that.”

As for the campaign, Jenner returned to the U.S. last weekend from Australia where she was shooting a reality TV show. Jenner has taken some heat for leaving the state for that project, instead of focusing on the recall race where polls show her far behind conservative talk show host and frontrunner Larry Elder.

However, the Olympic champion says she’s up to the task.

“I’ve been in races all my life – won a lot of races,” Jenner said. “I’m in this to win it and I know how to win.”