Caitlyn Jenner says she’ll only debate Newsom: ‘The only opponent’

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner on Wednesday called Gov. Gavin Newsom “the only opponent” ahead of the upcoming recall election.

In response to Inside California Politics’ tweet about the Governor Recall Debate being held in San Francisco next week, Jenner declined an invitation to participate.

“Decline. I will not be doing any debates unless @GavinNewsom is present. All recall candidates are on the same team. Gavin is the only opponent,” she said.

The debate being held on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. live in San Francisco will be moderated by KTLA’s Frank Buckley and KTXL’s Nikki Laurenzo.

At this time, candidates participating include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and assemblyman Kevin Kiley.

Talk radio host Larry Elder has declined.

The recall debate will give viewers a live look at a mostly Republican field that hopes to oust Newsom from office in the Sept. 14 recall election.

The debate will broadcast and stream to 22.5 million Californians on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It can be seen on KRON4 in San Francisco, KTLA in Los Angeles, KSWB FOX5 in San Diego, KTXL FOX 40 in Sacramento, KSEE in Fresno and KGET in Bakersfield. The debate will also be available to stream online on each participating station’s website.