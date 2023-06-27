A law allowing the state of California to set a cap for profit margins on gasoline took effect Monday.

The law was introduced in a special legislative session last year after the Golden State saw higher-than-average prices at the pump last summer.

Senate Bill 2 allows but does not require the California Energy Commission to set a maximum profit margin for oil refiners and set penalties for those that exceed it.

However, the commission is required to take into consideration if a cap would create an imbalance in supply and demand for gas in the state or cause prices to be higher than they would be without a cap.

The law also increases reporting requirements for refiners and other oil industry participants including requiring advanced notice of planned maintenance.

A number of oil refineries simultaneously pausing production at their facilities for maintenance was one of the reasons commonly cited for increased gas prices in 2022.

Before the bill took effect, California lost its title as the state with the most expensive gas to Washington, according to AAA.