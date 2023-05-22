(KTXL) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta said he was ‘seriously considering’ running for governor in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was reelected in November, is ineligible to run for governor again due to term limits set in the state’s constitution.

Bonta, a Democrat, was appointed Attorney General in 2021 after then-California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was appointed to become the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services for the Biden administration and last year was elected to the position with 59% of the vote.

Bonta served in the California State Assembly from 2012 to 2021.

His wife, Assembly Member Mia Bonta, won a special election to replace him after he ascended to become Attorney General.

Earlier this year, a legislative subcommittee chaired by Mia Bonta was assigned by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to oversee the Attorney General Office’s budget.

Mia Bonta at first defended the decision, but oversight of the Department of Justice was later assigned to a different committee, the Sacramento Bee said.

Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis and former California State Controller Betty Yee have already announced their intention to campaign for governor.