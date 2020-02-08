What San Diegans should know about the March 3 primary

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans have a chance to make their voice heard this March in the primary for the 2020 election.

A primary election is used to pick the leading candidates who will move on to the General Election, held in November. San Diegans will choose nominees for federal, state and local offices.

Voters will also weigh in on measures and propositions that affect their communities, plus cast their vote for non-partisan positions, such as County Board of Supervisors. Be careful not to assume the primary is only a “preview” of the November election — voting in March will determine some issues once and for all.

It’s also important to keep in mind that California has a “top-two” primary system. That means regardless of their party affiliation, the two candidates with the most votes for a statewide office will move on to the General Election in November. Voters’ final decision in a race could come down to two Democrats or two Republicans, depending on how March turns out.

The 2020 presidential election grabs the most headlines — with a competitive field of Democrats vying for their party’s nomination to face Donald Trump, who is virtually unopposed in the Republican primary. But there are plenty of other important issues voters can weigh in on this March, too.

The city of San Diego has a chance to choose the nominees for our new mayor, as Kevin Faulconer has reached his term limit. Residents also get to make their top picks for five San Diego City Council seats, selecting the stewards of issues ranging from homelessness to electric scooters.

And residents all over the county will be voting for their members of Congress, especially notable in District 50, where former Rep. Duncan Hunter stepped down due to a campaign spending scandal. Hunter’s replacement and the members elected to other contested seats will represent San Diego County in Washington.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote, or if there’s anything else you need to do? Check out our voter’s resource guide — it has all the information you need.