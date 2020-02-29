Voters urged to cast ballots at county’s satellite voting locations

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters says 81% of eligible voters in the county are registered and can thus participate in the March 3 primary election.

“We have the highest number of registered voters this election than any other election that we’ve ever conducted at 1,825,237 registered voters,” Michael Vu with the Registrar of Voters told FOX 5 Friday.

Some voters are taking care of business early to avoid crowds on Super Tuesday.

“It’s nice to do it on our own time – to be able to come in, register and vote. To do it all in one day is really convenient,” one early voter said.

To help cut down on election-day chaos, the Registrar of Voters is opening four satellite voting locations to give people a chance to register and cast their ballots early.

Vu says around 400,000 people in the county who are eligible to vote have not registered. Those individuals, along with 524,000 non-partisan voters, are encouraged to use the satellite locations that open this weekend.

Those locations include the San Marcos Community Center, Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park, the Spring Valley Community Center and the South Region Live Well Center in Chula Vista.

The satellite voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, with extended hours on Super Tuesday.

“The public should expect that there’s going to be an ever-increasing line here at the Registrar of Voters’ office and at satellite locations,” Vu said. “If you have anything to do this weekend, get to one of these satellite locations.”