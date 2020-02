Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Todd Gloria is a candidate for mayor of San Diego in the March 3 primary election.

He sat down with FOX 5 to speak about why he joined the race.

After serving eight years, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is termed out. Six candidates are vying to replace him, and the top two vote-getters in the primary will go to a runoff in November.

View our full breakdown of the mayoral race here.

And check out our full Election Guide before March 3 to make sure you're up on all the issues.