Sara Jacobs takes early lead in 53rd Congressional District race

SAN DIEGO — Democrat Sara Jacobs set an early lead in the 53rd Congressional District race, leading the pack with 29.5% of early votes as fellow Democrat Georgette Gomez followed with 17.6% of early results.

Republican Chris Stoddard followed Jacobs and Gomez in third place with 13.6% of early votes.

Early results in another contested congressional race, District 50, showed Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar leading with 5% of precincts reporting. The traditionally conservative seat was held by Republican Duncan Hunter until Hunter resigned earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the 49th Congressional District race showed incumbent Democrat Mike Levin leading at 53.92% of the votes with 2% of precincts reporting.

Incumbent Democrat Juan Vargas was leading with 67.29% of the votes with 6% of precincts reporting in the 51st Congressional District race.

Another incumbent, Democrat Scott Peters, was also leading in the 52nd Congressional District race with 47.67% of the votes and 12% of precincts reporting.

