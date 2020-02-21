Sara Jacobs: 53rd Congressional District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Sara Jacobs, a Democrat, is a policy expert who has worked at the United Nations, UNICEF and on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. Her family is well-known in San Diego for Qualcomm, the telecommunications giant founded by her grandfather.

She sat down with FOX 5 to share why she is running for the 53rd Congressional District.

A crowded field is competing to replace the retiring Rep. Susan Davis in that district, a generally left-leaning portion of San Diego County that includes much of central and eastern San Diego, portions of the South Bay and a slice of East County.

View our full breakdown of the congressional races for seats in San Diego County here.

And check out our full Election Guide before March 3 to make sure you're up on all the issues.