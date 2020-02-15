San Diego County Board of Education candidates compete

SAN DIEGO — The March 3 California primary is coming up in a few weeks and candidates in three districts are competing for spots on the San Diego County Board of Education. Meet the candidates running in districts 1, 2 and 4.
District 1
- Mark Powell, San Diego County Board of Education board member
According to his website, Powell’s main priority is student safety. He is also an advocate of affordable housing for teachers.
- Gregg Robinson, public school teacher
Robinson said in an interview he wants to help the district deal with budget cuts efficiently. He is also an advocate for helping students in need such as those in juvenile hall and students who are homeless.
District 2
- Guadalupe Gonzalez, County Board of Education governing board member
Gonzalez currently is representing the areas of National City, Chula Vista, Bonita, Imperial Beach, Nestor, and San Ysidro. She supports public education, and helping to educate low-income and at-risk students.
- Tamara S. Rodriguez, chief operating officer
Rodriguez said she is running because she cares about taxpayer money being used effectively. She is an advocate for veterans receiving proper education.
District 4
- Paulette Donnellon, San Diego County Board of Education member
Donnellon is running unopposed in district 4, which serves schools from Vista to the eastern county line and from Lakeside to the northern boundary. She advocates for new technologies for teachers and served in the Army for nine years.