San Diego City Council races take shape after primary

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego City Hall will be getting a major governmental overhaul this November with five City Council seats up for grabs and no incumbents in sight.

A total of 28 candidates battled for the open council seats — eight in District 1, seven candidates for District 9, five for District 3 and four each for Districts 5 and 7.

In District 1, Joe Lacava and Aaron Brennan led the race early with 25.78% and 17.42% of the votes respectfully and 2% of precincts reporting.

Stephen Whitburn and Toni Duran led the race in District 3 with 28.67% and 22.89% of the votes, with 8% of precincts reporting.

Early results in District 5 showed Marni Von Wilpert with 39.62% of the votes and and Joe Leventhal with 37.85% of the votes, with 14% of precincts reporting.

District 7 showed Raul Campillo leading with 35.01% of the early votes with 25% of precincts reporting. Noli Zosa was not far behind with 30.50%.

Early results for the final seat, District 9, showed Kelvin H. Barrios with a healthy lead at 30.18% and Sean Elo in second place at 21.39%, with 7% of precincts reporting.

The two candidates receiving the most votes in each race will advance to the November general election.

Check back for updates on this developing story.