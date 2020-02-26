Proposition 13: School and College Facilities Bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Proposition 13 is the only statewide measure on the March primary ballot.

The proposition would authorize $15 billion in bonds for construction and modernization of public school and college facilities. $9 billion would be distributed for preschool and K-12 schools, $4 billion for universities and $2 billion for community colleges.

Californians for Safe Schools and Healthy Learning -- Yes on Prop 13 -- is leading the support for the proposition. The proposition is supported by the California Democratic Party and dozens of officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, State Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-78) and State Senator Toni Atkins (D-39).

The proposition is opposed by Sen. Brian Jones (R-38) and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. No committees were organized to fund its opposition.