No do-overs for early voters who chose presidential drop-out

SAN DIEGO – Thousands of early voters in San Diego County have cast ballots for Democratic presidential candidates who recently dropped out of the race.

The San Diego Registrar of Voters said Monday that about 300,000 mail-in ballots have already been turned in. Thousands of those early voters undoubtedly cast their votes for Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar or Tom Steyer, all of whom announced that they were ending their presidential bids after poor showings in the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

Registrar Michael Vu said Monday that votes that have already been cast cannot be changed, but anyone who has marked their mail-in ballot but hasn’t sent it in can still change their vote.

Voters poured into the Registrar of Voters Office Monday to avoid lines on Election Day,.

“If they still have their ballot in hand and a candidate has dropped out, what they can do is come to our office here at the Registrar of Voters Office, 5600 Overland, or they can get to any one of the satellite locations, and they can get a replacement ballot of their choosing,” Vu said. “ They can spoil that ballot and surrender it and then receive a replacement ballot, which they can then cast.”

The satellite voting offices are at the following locations:

San Marcos Community Center

3 Civic Center Drive

San Marcos, CA 92069

3 Civic Center Drive San Marcos, CA 92069 Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park

10152 Rancho Carmel Drive

San Diego, CA 92128

10152 Rancho Carmel Drive San Diego, CA 92128 Spring Valley Community Center

8735 Jamacha Blvd.

Spring Valley, CA 91977

8735 Jamacha Blvd. Spring Valley, CA 91977 South Region Live Well Center

690 Oxford Street

Chula Vista, CA 91911

Voters can also get replacement ballots at the main Registrar of Voters office at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, CA 92123.