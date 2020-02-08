State and Local Propositions

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County voters in the March 3 primary will have the chance to vote on one statewide and two local propositions.

State

Proposition 13: School and College Facilities Bond

Proposition 13 would authorize $15 billion in bonds for construction and modernization of public school and college facilities. $9 billion would be distributed for preschool and K-12 schools, $4 billion for universities and $2 billion for community colleges.

Californians for Safe Schools and Healthy Learning — Yes on Prop 13 — is leading the support for the proposition. The proposition is supported by the California Democratic Party and dozens of officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, State Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-78) and State Senator Toni Atkins (D-39).

The proposition is opposed by Sen. Brian Jones (R-38) and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. No committees were organized to fund its opposition.

County of San Diego

Measure A: Amendments to the San Diego County General Plan

This measure is an initiative requiring voter approval for land use amendments to the San Diego County General Plan. A “yes” vote supports requiring voter approval for General Plan amendments that increase residential density in semi-rural or rural areas, while a “no” vote opposes it.

Leading support of a “yes” vote on the measure is Safeguard Our San Diego Countryside. Supporters include Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara, Solana Beach Mayor Jewel Edson and the Climate Action Campaign.

The campaign opposing the measure is Planning Today for San Diego’s Future. The measure’s opponents include Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Jim Desmond, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Lemon Grove Mayor Racquel Vasquez, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones and Santee Mayor John Minto. It’s also opposed by the San Diego County Democratic Party the Republic Party of San Diego County.

Measure B: Newland Sierra Amendments to the San Diego County General Plan

This related measure is a referendum on a San Diego County General Plan amendment that authorizes the Newland Sierra Project. A “yes” vote supports amending the General Plan, while a “no” vote opposes it.

The existing General Plan allows 99 homes and up to 2,000,000 square feet of commercial with open space. The amendment would authorize up to 2,199 homes and 1,777,684 square feet of commercial. The approved Newland Sierra Project includes 2,135 homes, a school site, 36 acres of parks, 1,209 acres of open space and 81,000 square feet of retail space. The community is west of Interstate 15, east of Vista and north of Escondido.

Leading support of a “yes” vote on the measure is Yes on B for a Better Choice. The measure is supported by Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, Vista Mayor Judy Ritter, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas and Oceanside Mayor Peter Weiss.

Opposition to the amendment is led by No on Newland Sierra. The measure is opposed by the San Diego Democratic Party and several environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, the San Diego Audubon Society and San Diego County Democrats for Environmental Action.

City of San Diego

Measure C: Hotel Tax Increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This measure would authorize the City of San Diego to increase its hotel tax rate, currently 10.5%, with a tiered range from 1.25% to 3.25%. Revenue would expand the San Diego Convention Center, improve streets and fund homelessness programs.

Yes on C! For a Better San Diego is supported by tourism industry organizations like San Diego Tourism Authority and hotel industry organizations such as the San Diego County Hotel-Motel Association. It's also supported by nonprofits aimed at serving the homeless population, including Father Joe's Villages and Veterans Village of San Diego.

Measure D

City of Chula Vista

Measure E

City of National City

Measure H

Measure J

City of Oceanside

Measure K

City of Lemon Grove

Measure S

Cajon Valley Union School District

Measure L

Chula Vista Elementary School District

Measure M

Escondido Union School District

Measure Q

Lakeside Union School District

Measure R

Poway Unified School District

Measure P

San Ysidro School District

Measure T

Measure U



For more information on these ballot measures, check the links in our Voter Resources list.

