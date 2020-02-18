La Jolla Town Council hosts mayoral forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- For months, San Diego mayoral candidates have been making their rounds, attending debates and forums all over the city. Six candidates spent Monday evening in La Jolla to speak with voters there.

At the forum hosted by the La Jolla Town Council, candidates discussed a number of issues widely discussed in San Diego, along with other issues that deal specifically with beach communities.

Up first was homelessness, a hot topic discussed at length at many similar events.

"I propose that I will personally go to get a team to get to the root cause of homelessness and propose a standard of living that is better than what is now," said Gita Applebaum Singh.

Barbara Bry talked about mental health and substance abuse issues.

"If we don’t address those, just giving someone a place to live will not be a long-term solution," Bry said.

Another highly debated issue throughout the region is how to handle and regulate short-term rental properties.

"I will take action and make sure we regulate this industry, that we make sure there’s actual enforcement, real enforcement through the fines, fees and taxes that are assessed of these people who want to participate in this," Todd Gloria said.

Scott Sherman echoed more regulation with fines and permits.

"Use that money to enforce codes on the weekends and at night when we’re having these problems and that way you can revoke the permit of the bad actors," he said.

Another big concern for many residents was the growing cost of living in San Diego, especially for those at retirement age.

"Please don’t be played because how many units are we going to build when we don’t know how many senior citizens are out there that are going to need the housing? We keep building and building and building," said Tasha Williamson.

Rich Riel suggested a plan to convert Horton Plaza back into a retail space with a high-rise residential building to provide low-income housing close to amenities and transportation downtown.

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote or change any of your information if you plan to participate in the March 3 primary election.