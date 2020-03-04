Dr. Jill Biden campaigns in San Diego for husband Joe

SAN DIEGO — Doctor Jill Biden, former second lady of the United States, made a last-minute plea to voters as she campaigned for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, in San Diego on Super Tuesday.

“If voters want a democrat, they’ll vote for Joe Biden. If they want a socialist, they’ll vote for Bernie,” she said.

Speaking before military families and some members of the Iron Workers Union, Dr. Jill Biden talked about her tireless efforts on behalf of military families since President Obama was in office, when she and First Lady Michelle Obama founded Joining Forces, an initiative dedicated to educating teachers, employers and healthcare providers about the unique needs of those who serve our country.

She ended her talk asking voters to imagine a time in 2021 when “ you pick up the paper and instead of some tweet storm you see stories about universal pre-k, and affordable healthcare, and finally somebody standing up to the NRA and keeping our schools and our children safe.”

From San Diego, Dr. Jill Biden was expected to fly to Los Angeles to attend a dinner with her husband and wait out the results of Super Tuesday.