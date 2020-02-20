Darrell Issa: 50th Congressional District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Darrell Issa is a businessman and retired Republican congressman, having served in the 48th and 49th congressional districts, representing parts of Orange County and San Diego from 2001 to 2019.

He sat down with FOX 5 to speak about why he's running for the 50th Congressional District.

When former Rep. Duncan Hunter stepped down over a corruption scandal, it left this sprawling district of northern and eastern San Diego County up for grabs. In the final month before the primary, a familiar Democratic rival and a trio of Republicans, including Issa, are the leading candidates to replace him.

