County debuts new voting machines, satellite voting centers in March primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – The March 3 California Primary is less than a week away, and San Diego County voters will be voting on new machines when they go to the polls next Tuesday.

New this election, the county Registrar of Voters has established four satellite voting offices. Voters can register to vote at any of these offices on Election Day and cast a provisional ballot.

“We are going into the March 3, 2020 presidential primary election with the highest number of registered voters in our county at 1.8 million registered voters,” said Registrar of Voters Michael Vu.

The new satellite locations are :

San Marcos Community Center

3 Civic Center Drive

San Marcos, CA 92069

3 Civic Center Drive San Marcos, CA 92069 Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park

10152 Rancho Carmel Drive

San Diego, CA 92128

10152 Rancho Carmel Drive San Diego, CA 92128 Spring Valley Community Center

8735 Jamacha Blvd.

Spring Valley, CA 91977

8735 Jamacha Blvd. Spring Valley, CA 91977 South Region Live Well Center

690 Oxford Street

Chula Vista, CA 91911

The same services are available at the main Registrar of Voters office at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, CA 92123.

San Diegans will vote on new machines on March 3.

The touchscreen voting machines have a number of security features

Casting votes is as simple as touching the candidate of your choice.



Voters will also use new voting machines on Election Day. The machines have touch screens, but they print out a paper ballot for voters to doublecheck their votes before turning them in.

The Satellite locations open for early voting Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will also be open on Election Day.