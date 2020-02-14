City of San Diego Mayor candidates compete as primary approaches

SAN DIEGO — With the March 3 primary right around the corner, two candidates for Mayor of San Diego are holding top polling spots.

The city of San Diego has a chance to choose the nominees for our new mayor, as Kevin Faulconer has reached his term limit.

The candidates are Assemblyman Todd Gloria, Councilwoman Barbara Bry, Tasha Williamson, Rich Riel, Gita Applebaum Singh, and Councilman Scott Sherman.

A poll shows Gloria has support from 29 percent of likely voters and Sherman has the support of 18 percent. Bry is in third place with 13 percent, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote, or if there’s anything else you need to do? Check out our voter’s resource guide — it has all the information you need.