Chris Stoddard: 53rd Congressional District

SAN DIEGO -- Chris Stoddard, a Republican, is a pilot and Marine Corps veteran who was active-duty for 11 years before flying commercially and starting a mentorship non-profit.

He sat down with FOX 5 to share why she is running for the 53rd Congressional District.

A crowded field is competing to replace the retiring Rep. Susan Davis in that district, a generally left-leaning portion of San Diego County that includes much of central and eastern San Diego, portions of the South Bay and a slice of East County.

