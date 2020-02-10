SAN DIEGO — More than two dozen candidates across city are competing in the March 3 California Primary for five open seats on San Diego City Council.

More than half of the City Council’s nine seats are up for grabs — one each in Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9. Twenty-eight candidates are competing to fill the positions with no incumbents included in the mix.

These are the candidates who will be on the ballot. (Click on a candidate’s name for additional information about their campaign.)

District 1

District 1 includes the communities of Carmel Valley, Del Mar Mesa, La Jolla, Pacific Highlands Ranch, Torrey Hills, Torrey Pines and University City. The district is currently represented by Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry.

Aaron Brennan is a firefighter and officer with the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Joe LaCava is a civil engineer specializing in infrastructure and housing.

Will Moore is a small business attorney and founding member of Business For Good San Diego.

Sam Nejabat is a small business owner and co-founder of The LN Foundation.

Harid “H.” Puentes is a tech executive and former management consultant for venture capitalists.

Louis Rodolico is a public safety and environmental activist.

James P. Rudolph is a business attorney who has worked for two presidential administrations in Washington, D.C.

Lijun “Lily” Zhou is an entrepreneur with a background in business and finance.

District 3

District 3 includes the communities of Balboa Park, Bankers Hill/Park West, Downtown, Golden Hill, Hillcrest, Little Italy, Middletown, Mission Hills, Normal Heights, North Park, Old Town, South Park and University Heights. The district is currently represented by Councilmember Chris Ward.

Toni Duran is a staff member in the State Assembly and Senate representing District 3.

Adrian Kwiatkowski is a member of the Mission Hills Town Council and former president of the Rancho Peñasquitos Town Council.

Michelle Nguyen is a procurement specialist for a major government defense contractor and drills in the California Army National Guard.

Chris Olsen is a city budget analyst and fiscal policy lecturer at San Diego State University.

Stephen Whitburn is a director of community development for the American Cancer Society of Southern California.

District 5

District 5 includes the communities of Black Mountain Ranch, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Encantada, Stonebridge, Rancho Peñasquitos, Sabre Springs, San Pasqual, Scripps Ranch, Miramar Ranch North and Torrey Highlands. The district is currently represented by Councilmember Mark Kersey.

Joe Leventhal is a lawyer who previously worked in the White House as a deputy assistant to former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Simon Moghadam is the owner of Greek Corner Cafe, a small restaurant in the Carmel Mountain Ranch area.

Marni von Wilpert is a deputy city attorney and former member of the Peace Corps.

Isaac Wang is a tech entrepreneur and an officer with the U.S. Navy Reserve.

District 7

District 7 includes the communities of Allied Gardens, Del Cerro, Grantville, Linda Vista, Mission Valley, San Carlos, Serra Mesa and Tierrasanta. The district is currently represented by Councilmember Scott Sherman.

Raul Campillo is a deputy city attorney and former elementary school teacher.

Monty McIntyre is an attorney and mediator who has owned several small local law firms.

Wendy Wheatcroft is an elementary school teacher and founding member of San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention.

Noli Zosa is a small business owner and founding partner of local restaurant chain Dirty Birds.

District 9

District 9 includes the communities of Alvarado Estates, City Heights, College Area, College View Estates, El Cerrito, Kensington, Mountain View, Mt. Hope, Rolando, Southcrest and Talmadge. The district is currently represented by Council President Georgette Gómez.

Kelvin H. Barrios is a policy advisor for City Council President Georgette Gómez.

Sam Bedwell is a small business entrepreneur and vice president of the Black American Political Association of California’s San Diego chapter.

Johnny Lee Dang is a scientist who earned his doctorate at age 23.

Sean Elo is a member of the San Diego Community College Board of Trustees and executive director of Youth Will.

Andrew Gade is the owner of multiple small businesses and an investor in local start-up companies.

Ross Naismith is a music teacher and serves on the United Nations Association of San Diego’s Board of Directors.

Alex Soto is a U.S. Army veteran who has trained animals for the U.S. Navy’s Marine Mammal Program and at SeaWorld San Diego.